HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass providing drivers access to Regency Mall will be closed permanently on March 1.

The ramp and overpass provide drivers access to the mall from northbound North Parham Road.

The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass providing drivers access to Regency Mall will be closed permanently on March 1. (Photo: Henrico County Department of Public Works)

The Henrico County Department of Public Works plans to close the ramp and overpass at 9 a.m. March 1, at which point crews will begin work on improving the bridge and backfilling the underpass.

The project is a part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Regency property. The mall is currently undergoing a transformation into an urban town center with more than 1,000 residential properties, an aquatics center and an adult education center.

Drivers headed north on North Parham will still be able to access the mall from Holly Hill Road.