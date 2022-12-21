HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A joint operation between Henrico County Police and Virginia State Police led to eight men being arrested and charged for solicitation for prostitution.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Henrico County Police Vice Investigations Team, alongside the Division’s Technician Support Unit, Emergency Response Team and Virginia State Police, conducted an operation targeting individuals soliciting women for prostitution.

A total of eight offenders were arrested and charged during this operation. The individuals were arrested and charged included:

Amar Lino Lopez , 20, of Chesterfield County, for Solicitation for Prostitution

, 20, of Chesterfield County, for Solicitation for Prostitution Jack Elliot Hernandez Harper , 18, of Henrico County, for Solicitation for Prostitution

, 18, of Henrico County, for Solicitation for Prostitution Luca Adrian Powell , 28, of Richmond, for Solicitation for Prostitution

, 28, of Richmond, for Solicitation for Prostitution Steven Antonio Clark , 41, of Henrico County, for Solicitation for Prostitution

, 41, of Henrico County, for Solicitation for Prostitution Jermaine La-Juan Armstead Jr. , 24, of Henrico County, for Solicitation for Prostitution

, 24, of Henrico County, for Solicitation for Prostitution Kyle Allen Ekhoff, 36, of Powhatan County, for Solicitation for Prostitution

Two additional arrests were made by the Virginia State Police in the same operation. These arrests were:

Kittrell Jasper for Solicitation for Prostitution

for Solicitation for Prostitution Quincy Lamont Williams for Solicitation for Prostitution

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call MetroRichmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or contact the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888.