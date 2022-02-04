Elderly Henrico couple with dementia reported missing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ruth and Robert Vaden went missing from Henrico County on Thursday.

Ruth Vaden, 89, and Robert Vaden, 90, have both been diagnosed with dementia and have medications that they need to be regularly taking.

According to Henrico Police, they were last seen at the 10000 block of Three Chopt Road at 6:30 p.m.

Now police say they could possibly be driving a grey 2014 Volkswagen Passat with a VA license plate reading WYP 2527.

Anyone with information about where they are is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or law enforcement for the county in which they are found.