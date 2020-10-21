Emergency calls being rerouted to Richmond after outage at the Henrico Dispatch Communications Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An outage at the Henrico Dispatch Communications Center has prompted county officials to have emergency calls rerouted to the city of Richmond, a typical procedure when the center’s systems are affected.

According to a Henrico police spokesman, the county’s emergency communications center’s systems, including its radios and telephones, have been impacted by the outage since noon.

“All calls are being rerouted to Richmond City, which is part of our Emergency Operation Plan in the event of an emergency,” Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico police said in a statement. “Following an emergency operations plan, our staff will supplement Richmond ECC to still deliver the same emergency services, without delay. Please continue to utilize 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency and 804-501-5000 for all nonemergency calls. Be assured your calls are being answered in the event of an emergency.”

Pecka also noted that crews are working to determine was has caused the outage.

