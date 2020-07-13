Emergency rent relief available for Henrico residents at risk of losing their homes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Help is on the way for Henrico residents at risk of losing their homes thanks to the Henrico COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Payments will be made up to $1,500 per month, for a maximum of four months. Payments are limited to one per household and can be used for overdue rent, delinquency fees and court costs.

To qualify, applicants must:

Live in a single-family or multi-unit home in Henrico County

Have documented proof of economic impact from COVID-19 during the period beginning March 16, 2020 to present

Have in writing that the ‘right to occupy their current housing will be terminated within 21 days after the day of application’ (may include a Pay or Quit Notice, Court Summons or Eviction Notice)

Have the current lease agreement between the applicant and landlord

Lack sufficient financial and social support to prevent them moving to an emergency shelter or becoming homeless

For a full list of qualifications, click here.

Completed applications can be mailed, faxed or emailed. Applications can also be dropped off at two physical locations:

West End: 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, Henrico VA 23228

East End: 3820 Nine Mile Road, Henrico VA 23223

It may take up to 15 days for officials to determine your eligibility.