Emergency rent relief available for Henrico residents at risk of losing their homes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Help is on the way for Henrico residents at risk of losing their homes thanks to the Henrico COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program.
Payments will be made up to $1,500 per month, for a maximum of four months. Payments are limited to one per household and can be used for overdue rent, delinquency fees and court costs.
To qualify, applicants must:
- Live in a single-family or multi-unit home in Henrico County
- Have documented proof of economic impact from COVID-19 during the period beginning March 16, 2020 to present
- Have in writing that the ‘right to occupy their current housing will be terminated within 21 days after the day of application’ (may include a Pay or Quit Notice, Court Summons or Eviction Notice)
- Have the current lease agreement between the applicant and landlord
- Lack sufficient financial and social support to prevent them moving to an emergency shelter or becoming homeless
For a full list of qualifications, click here.
Completed applications can be mailed, faxed or emailed. Applications can also be dropped off at two physical locations:
- West End: 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, Henrico VA 23228
- East End: 3820 Nine Mile Road, Henrico VA 23223
It may take up to 15 days for officials to determine your eligibility.