HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency repairs for a gas leak in Henrico County forced authorities to close a lane of N. Parham Road late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The southbound left lane on N. Parham Road, just south of Mayland Drive to the I-64 overpass, was blocked off just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said at 4:30 a.m. Friday that the gas leak should be cleared within the hour, and would have little impact on traffic.

Stay with 8News for updates.