Employee at Henrico County Public Schools meal distribution site tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at the Longan Elementary School meal distribution site recently tested positive for coronavirus, Henrico County Public Schools announced on Facebook Friday morning.

The school system said they became aware of the case on Thursday, May 28. The employee last assisted with food service efforts at the school’s “grab and go” meal distribution site on Friday, May 22.

HCPS said they have contacted the Henrico Health Department and the school’s health services team. The health department expert’s told HCPS that they believe the risk is low. However, anyone who visited the Longan Elementary School food service site is encouraged to contact their doctor.

The school will undergo a thorough sanitizing process this morning prior to today’s meal distribution service scheduled for 11 a.m.

“A new team of food service employees will begin working there today, and school nurses, who perform health checks and temperature screenings on food service employees each day, will continue to rotate through Longan on their normal schedule,” HCPS wrote in their post.

All food service employees are expected to follow safety protocols such as mask-wearing, hand-washing, glove-wearing and social distancing.