Employee involved in distribution of laptops for Henrico schools tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools disclosed in a message sent to parents Friday that an employee who took part in the distribution of laptops last week has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was involved for the entire four-day process at John Rolfe Middle School, according to the memo.

Henrico schools began distributing Chromebooks for students to use during the virtual reopening on Aug. 10. The employee who tested positive for the virus was helping from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, a span where only people picking up laptops for elementary school students were asked to come.

“This message is for families of Rolfe Middle School, as well as Adams, Baker, Mehfoud, Montrose, Seven Pines, Varina and Ward elementary schools,” the message, which was shared with 8News, began.

Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks wrote in the message that the school system learned of the positive test on Aug. 26 and that a health services team for Henrico schools began the contact tracing process the next day.

“Co-workers and volunteers who were in close proximity to this individual last week for 15 minutes or more are now self-quarantining as a precaution,” Jenks wrote. “In consultation with local health experts, there is no reason to believe that students and families would have been exposed during last week’s Chromebook distribution process. Additionally, Rolfe MS was cleaned, sanitized and is safe for device distribution that is occurring today and next week.”