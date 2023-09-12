HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been exactly one month since the search began for a missing Greensville Correctional Center inmate who escaped Bon Secours Saint Mary’s hospital back on August 12.

On Sept. 12, a month after the search began, officials confirmed investigators still have no idea where the inmate, Nasseem Roulack — could be.

Back in April, two inmates escaped Piedmont Regional Jail. Both were caught — or turned themselves in — within about a week.

Roulack, however, has gone undetected for a significantly longer period of time.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is leading the investigation, but little seems to have changed in their approach.

8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone gave insight as to the legal side of this search.

“It does make you wonder if he’s got some assistance there,” Stone commented regarding Roulack’s ability to remain undetected for an entire month.

The 21-year-old inmate was serving the first year of a 13-year sentence, but was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment when he escaped under the watch of two VADOC officers.

Now, a month later, the same last sighting, the same agency in charge, and the same cash reward for information.

“If you are somebody who is trying to help him, that also is a crime in Virginia,” Stone explained. “If you are aiding an escaped prisoner, and if that prisoner is escaped on a felony charge, as Mr. Roulack is, that is a felony charge that you could also get.”

Roulack was last seen along Franklin Street, but there have been no other confirmed sightings since.

The closest to an update we’ve seen was weeks ago when a Richmond man found what is believed to be Roulack’s hospital gown in his home. 8News asked our legal analyst about what potential ramifications the inmate could face once captured.

“One thing that a judge is going to factor into that is what was the impact on the community,” Russ explained. “For a month now, people in this area have been worried about where he is.”

Once caught, Roulack will have to finish serving his initial sentence. Stone told 8News that escaping the way he did could come with its own additional felony charges — the stakes are only getting higher with time.

“If he were watching this,” Stone began. “You need to turn yourself in as soon as possible, because it’s only going to get worse.”

Anyone with information should call the VADOC Fugitive Line at 1-877-896-5764 or Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000. There is a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to Roulack’s arrest.

8News asked multiple involved agencies if there is a plan to adjust search efforts or to increase that aforementioned reward, although no agencies have addressed that specific question yet.