HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in western Henrico County are asked to expect delays as planned road work will close two lanes of Interstate 64 in the area for the next several nights.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), lanes closures will take place nightly between Monday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Sept. 8 on I-64 near Pemberton Road. The closures are taking place to make room for an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

Between Monday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 31 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m., the two left lanes of I-64 West will be closed between mile markers 180.5 and 179.5. Between Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 8 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., the two right lanes of I-64 East will be closed between mile markers 180.5 and 179.5.

No lane closures will take place between Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4, according to VDOT.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.