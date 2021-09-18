Extension Bug Bizarre is coming to Henrico County next month

FILE – This Aug. 19, 2015, file photo, shows a monarch butterfly in Vista, Calif. The number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted to a new record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction, researchers announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. A recent count by the Xerces Society recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies, a massive decline from the millions of monarchs that in 1980s clustered in trees from Marin County to San Diego County. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Extension Bug Bizarre is a free community festival celebrating entomology and will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 9.

The event is open to the public and will be located at Deep Run Recreation Center on 9900 Ridgefield Parkway.

At the Bug Bizarre, you can see live insect displays and children’s activities.

Exhibits include tobacco hornworms in all stages of life as well as parasitic wasps, several species of roaches and various other insects from the Kester Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The event is hosted by the Henrico office of Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Henrico Extension Master Gardeners.