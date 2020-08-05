Facebook’s Henrico Data Center is now online. Here’s what that means

Facebook’s data center in Eastern Henrico is now active. (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Facebook’s data center in Eastern Henrico is now active.

The billion-dollar investment at White Oak Technology Park, built in 2017, will help bring Facebook apps and services to billions worldwide. Locally, Facebook says the new center will bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

“We are thrilled to have made Virginia, and specifically Henrico County, our home,” said Rachel Peterson, VP of Data Center Strategy at Facebook. “We want to say thank you to Henrico County, Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Henrico Economic Development Authority, White Oak Technology Park, and many more, for helping us become part of this community, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen these partnerships for years to come.”

The building also runs on 100 percent solar energy.

