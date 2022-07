HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfield Middle School has recently added new basketball courts to its Henrico campus.

The outdoor basketball complex will be open to the community for tournaments when school is not in session.

The courts are the same size as those used in the NBA and NCAA games. The new complex features LED lighting, clear Plexiglass backboards, color playing surfaces, bleacher seating and security cameras.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Public Schools)

(Courtesy of Henrico County Public Schools)