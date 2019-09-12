Breaking News
Ongoing construction closes I-95 ramp to Franklin Street in downtown Richmond

Fallen tree blocks road in Eastern Henrico County

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tree down across Old Williamsburg Road is blocking residents from getting to work.

A viewer sent a photo of the tree into the 8News Newsroom.

8News has a crew on the way and is working to get more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events