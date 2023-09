HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fallen tree on Hermitage Road is causing issues for residents in the area.

The incident occurred sometime Friday afternoon between Oakmont Drive and Gibraltar Drive.

According to Dominion Energy, there are currently 420 homes and businesses in the area without power. The estimated time of restoration is currently between 9 p.m. and midnight.

(Photo courtesy of Amanda Ritenour)

