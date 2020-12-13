Families and dogs get into the holiday spirit at “Santa Paws” event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WIRC) — Families and their furry companions got into the holiday spirit at Henrico Recreation and Park’s “Santa Paws” event.
People and pups alike took photos with Santa from a safe distance in an outdoor set up.
This is one of the many ways getting the annual snap with Saint Nick has been altered to account for the coronavirus outbreak.
