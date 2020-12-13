Families and dogs get into the holiday spirit at “Santa Paws” event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WIRC) — Families and their furry companions got into the holiday spirit at Henrico Recreation and Park’s “Santa Paws” event.

People and pups alike took photos with Santa from a safe distance in an outdoor set up.

This is one of the many ways getting the annual snap with Saint Nick has been altered to account for the coronavirus outbreak.

(Photo: Parker Shumaker)

(Photo: Parker Shumaker)

(Photo: Parker Shumaker)

