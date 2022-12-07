HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of families came together to honor loved ones and victims of violence in Henrico County on Tuesday night.

The Henrico Victim Assistance Program hosted its 32nd annual Candlelight and Ribbon Tying Ceremony at the county’s Main Government Center, giving families a chance to grieve and support each other.

“It’s a struggle. It’s an everyday battle,” said Terrell Brown, one of the many family and friends in attendance.

Brown said his niece, Zhykierra Zhane Guy, 22, was killed in a shooting earlier this year. She was found in the passenger seat of a car after being shot in Carlstone Court in Highland Springs in August 2022.

“No matter how many memories. No matter how many memorials you have it’s still a void there,” Brown said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. It’s not going to happen next week. But it’s going to happen.”

Brown said tonight was about continuing the healing process as he tried to hold onto the good memories he had of Guy.

“I can honestly say, [when] she walked in the room, she’d light [up] the entire room up,” Brown said. “If you [were] having a bad day, there [were] no bad days with her. She [was] going to make you smile.”

After months of investigating, Henrico police and the family of 22-year-old Zhykierra Zhane Guy, a woman who was found shot dead in a car in early August, are still looking for answers. (Photos contributed by Shanta Guy)

Guy was just one of the many names of victims that were written on paper hearts and hung on a tree in honor of those lost. Brown said he was grateful to be among other people who know his family’s pain. Despite this, he is still seeking justice while the investigation into her death continues.

“If you know something say, something man,” Brown said. “Put yourself in their parents’ position. That could be your daughter, your child, anybody that you love that got snatched away from you in the blink of an eye.”