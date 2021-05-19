Family and friends celebrate life of 18-year old found dead in Henrico apartment

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Two bodies were found in a Henrico apartment building last week. Friends, family, and communities gathered in Forest Hill Park to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Aureon Evans.

The vigil, hosted by United Communities Against Crime, started at 5 p.m. and an estimated 250 people showed up with red, black ad white balloons to pay their respect.



Goon too soon; Tomeka Evans says her daughter, Aureon, was about to enroll in college to become a dental assistant when her life was cut short.

“She was only 18,” said Evans.”She never had a chance to get married, never had a chance to live her life, to travel, never got the chance to go to college or do any of the things she wanted to do.”

Last Tuesday, tenants at Quarter Mill Apartments complained of water flooding their homes. Henrico Fire crews were called out to look into the problem and discovered two bodies inside one of the West End units. Henrico Police quickly arrived on scene and began their investigation, taping off the building for hours.

“It’s like really unbelievable to take a child so precious,” Evans said. “She didn’t deserve to go out the way that she went out.”

Evans told 8News she couldn’t get in touch with her daughter and turned on the T.V.

“The news was doing a clip,” Evans explained. “The camera rolled around and I saw her car and that’s when I really knew that was my daughter.”







Aureon and 19-year-old Antoine Hill Jr. have been identified as deceased. Family told 8News on Wednesday the two had a romantic relationship.

8News checked in with Henrico Police for any updates in the case who say it’s an ongoing investigation. The department added it’s still considered a death investigation at this time and they’re working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death and more about what happened.

However, Evans shared some of what she knows with 8News.

“I’ve been talking to the Medical Examiner and the detectives on the case,” Evans said. “My daughter’s death was ruled a homicide.I don’t want to say too much and want the investigation to be complete.”

She went on to say her daughter was visiting her boyfriend when she was shot multiple times.

“My daughter was over killed and nobody should have to go through what we’re going through,” Evans said.

Through the pain of losing her only daughter; Evans, family and friends are celebrating the life of Aureon through memories, messages, and music.

“Her name will never die,” Evans said.

Aureon will be laid to rest on Friday.

If you know anything about the incident call Henrico Police, or Detective R.Egan at (804) 501-4878, or remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000.