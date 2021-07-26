Family of 2-year-old fatally hit by car in Henrico calling for justice

The family of a 2-year-old who was fatally hit and killed by a car during a Birthday celebration on Saturday are calling for justice.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a 2-year-old who was fatally hit and killed by a car on Saturday are calling for justice.

“I’m waking up every morning, my daughter’s not there,” said Ashley Hope, the toddler’s mother. “It’s tearing me apart.”

Chanay, also known as Nae Nae, 2, was fatally hit by a car on Saturday. (Photo: courtesy of the family)

The Henrico Police Department said officers responded to the scene at St. Luke’s Apartments on Engleside Drive across from Richmond Raceway, just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. There, first responders found a child, Chanay Simpson, also known as Nae Nae, 2, who was hit by a car.

Ashley Hope, the toddler’s mother, said two of her other children’s birthdays were this past week, so the family decided to hold a party for them on Saturday.

Hope said she was putting party supplies in a car when she saw another vehicle speeding through the neighborhood. She said it came around the corner at a high speed, even though a group of kids and adults were hanging outside while getting ready for the party.

As soon as the car turned around the corner, Hope said she heard someone yelling “Ashley, your baby!”

That is when Hope said her child was hit by the car.

Hope said the woman driving got out of the car after hitting the little girl and ran off. The man sitting in the passenger seat moved over to the driver’s seat to move the car so they could get Nae Nae out from under the vehicle.

“I’m literally on the ground with my baby waiting for the ambulance to come,” Hope said.

Hope said she’s torn up that just standing outside, getting ready for a birthday party, turned into tragedy.

“I have to get ready to set up a funeral,” Hope said. “I never thought I would have to do [that] this early.”

The family said the parking lot speed limit was 5 miles per hour, but they said the car was traveling way beyond that.

In a release sent out by police on Monday, they said neither speed or alcohol are considered factors in this incident. They believe the 2-year-old stepped into the path of the vehicle and was struck. Hope confirmed her child ran out into the street.

A release from police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, and CCPD is continuing to investigate this incident.

The child’s family said the woman has not reached out to them to apologize.

“It’s messed up that that lady would … that she would do that to my child and not even tell me that she’s sorry,” Hope said.

“This woman has no compassion,” said Tiffany Neal, Nae Nae’s aunt. “Not even to reach out to say anything or to do anything.”