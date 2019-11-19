Family of Henrico woman killed in officer-involved shooting frustrated with lack of charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges will not be filed in the case involving Gay E. Plack, a woman shot and killed in her home by Henrico County Police on Sept. 17.

Plack’s family and Shannon Taylor, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney, both spoke with 8News after the decision to not charge the officers was announced. The report on the deadly shooting was released on Monday by Taylor and it doesn’t bring Plack’s family any closure.

“I find this report completely unsatisfactory and really outrageous,” Bob Bostock, Plack’s brother, told 8News.

Plack with her brothers David (left) and Bob Bobstock (right)

A welfare check turned into the death of Plack. On Tuesday, Bostock spoke with 8News on Facetime, saying he’s upset the officer-involved shooting investigation concluded deadly force was justified and reasonable.

“It strikes me as a white wash and a shame more than anything else. Designed only to exonerate the police officers who shot my sister dead,” Bostock said.

Taylor asked two other commonwealth’s attorneys to also review the case. All three reports had the same conclusion that the officers should not face any criminal charges.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor

“To do our job is a delegate balancing act of applying the law and applying the law to facts understanding that there was a loss of life and understanding there’s a family out there who’s grieving,” Taylor told 8News.

“I think those investigations were a shame,” Bostock said. “The one guy who gives his report three days after he’s asked to do it, what kind of investigation is that?”

The report states there were 15 previous mental health encounters between Plack and Henrico police between 2010 and 2019. Bostock said his sister had been fighting Bipolar disorder for most of her adult life.

Bob Bostock speaks with 8News on Tuesday

“The thing that really upsets me about the way they went into details on this is they make it sound like she’s some crazy, nutty old lady who probably got what she deserved,” Bostock said. “The fact of the matter is for over her adult life, she raised two kids, she was active in her community and her church.”

Bostock says he wants to know the names of the officers involved, but 8News has been told they won’t be released at this time.

