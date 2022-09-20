HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After more than a month of investigating, Henrico police and the family of 22-year-old Zhykierra Zhane Guy, a woman who was found shot dead in a car in early August, are still looking for answers.

Police in Henrico said officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

When they arrived, officers said they found Guy, who was known to her family as Zhy, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to save Guy until emergency medical personnel arrived, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.











Photos contributed by Shanta Guy

Now, the Guy family is seeking justice while the investigation into her death continues.

“It’s a burden. And it has forever changed our lives. We are in constant turmoil, not knowing who is responsible for this,” Guy’s mother Lakisha Hamlett told 8News.

The family said they want the public to know about the kind of person Guy was, and to come forward with any information.

“When they did that, they took a part of me. That was my family, my blood,” Guy’s great aunt Sherri Guy Davis said. “They hurt all of us. This is both sides of our family, they took a lot from us,” she added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794. Tips can also be submitted online through P3Tips.com. Anyone who submits a tip may remain anonymous.