HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Just hours after 16-year-old Dylan A. Williams pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer and the attempted murder of her friend in 2021, Bremer’s family and the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office have released statements detailing their satisfaction with the outcome. Alongside the statements comes new information chronicling the events as they unfolded according to eyewitnesses on the day of the tragic murder.

The Bremer family, Meredith and Jonathan Bremer, began their statement with a note of gratitude to all who assisted in the criminal and legal process — including neighbors, bystanders, police, detectives and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office — which “led to the identification and swift arrest of Lucia’s murderer,” and his eventual admission of guilt on Monday, Jan. 23.

“We want our community to know that today’s plea deal has our full endorsement,” the family stated in response to Williams’ guilty pleas. “While this process has been arduous, taking twists and turns and with delays that likely could have been avoided, it is the outcome that matters. We had the satisfaction of watching Lucia’s murderer admit his guilt, and that is not something we were ever assured of before today.”

The Bremers continued on in their statement, saying they will now focus on the next step — Williams’ sentencing hearing — in which additional evidence is planned to be provided. The sentencing will also allow the Bremers to speak on the heartbreaking loss of their child.

We now turn our focus on the sentencing hearing, which will be the only time in the criminal proceeding during which we can convey all that was stolen from us: our beautiful daughter Lucia, her bright smile and funny spirit, her ability to make connections, and her future contributions to our community. It will also be an important time for the court to hear about the dangerous tendencies of her killer. We are hopeful that the court will carefully consider these factors and exact a thoughtful and lengthy sentence, a sentence that will confirm that Lucia’s murderer will not ever again be a danger to the public. Meredith and Jonathan Bremer

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said a Statement of Facts was presented ahead of Williams’ guilty pleas in court Monday. The statement fleshed out a previously thin timeline of events as provided by more than a dozen witnesses and first responders.

First responders were called to 1941 Hickoryridge Road around 4:30 p.m. on March 26, 2021, where Lucia Bremer was found shot nine times. When piecing together eyewitness accounts, the hour leading up to the shooting details a stalked, planned execution of not only Lucia, but her friend — identified only as H.T. in court documents — as well.

3:00 p.m.

According to the statement of facts, Anne Coward’s daughter was planning to walk with the two girls, H.T. and Lucia, from H.T.’s home to the Godwin High School soccer field, located mere minutes apart in walking distance. At around 3 p.m., H.T.’s father, Jamie Tyson, picks Coward’s daughter up from her house.

3:25 p.m.

At around 3:25 p.m., Rebecca, Kenneth, Marlise and Wilson Lucas leave their home to go on a family walk. Choosing to walk a path that runs along the back fields of the high school, the family comes across a young dark-skinned Black male wearing a grey-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue surgical mask sitting on a nearby tree stump parallel to the walkway.

The boy has since been identified as then-14-year-old Dylan Williams.

Marlise said she had been suspicious of him because it was a sweltering day, and he had his hood up and hands in his pockets.

3:30 p.m.

Anne Coward receives a text from Lucia stating that the girls will be meeting at the soccer fields at 3:30 p.m.

4:05 p.m.

Coward arrives at the soccer field to pick up her daughter and sees Williams hanging out near the fence to the school’s Driver’s Education cage.

4:21 p.m.

After talking to H.T. and Lucia for around five minutes, Coward moves to the middle of the soccer field and texts her husband at 4:21 p.m. After she finishes sending the text, Coward notices that H.T. and Lucia were gone, and the boy that was hanging out near the fence is too. Coward relayed she wasn’t sure when the boy left, but she said she knew the girls had left before he did.

Coward hears gunshots while she is still at the soccer field, but assumes they are fireworks.

4:15-4:30 p.m.

Anthony Reyes is working in the backyard of a property on Hickoryridge Drive when he sees the two girls walking on the trail with Williams following two feet behind them. Reyes assumes Williams is with the girls and goes back to work.

Matthew Smyers is outside his house when he reportedly hears a girl scream, “Oh my God. What are you doing?” sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. He said he looked down the street and saw Williams next to Lucia in a driveway near the garage door. Smyers said Williams then opened fire on Lucia.

“I ran to the backyard to get my kids in the house. I looked out the front door and saw my neighbor, so I yelled for him to get inside,” Smyers said.

H.T.’s grandfather, Bob Tyson, is working in his dining room when he hears the door from the garage slam and H.T. yelling “Gun! Gun!” He immediately locks the door and places a chair under the door handle before ordering H.T. to go upstairs.

Upon hearing gunshots, Reyes walks to the side yard of the property and sees Williams with a handgun in his hand, walking down Windingridge Road.

Smyers sees Williams walking away from the scene, in the direction of the connecting street, Falconbridge Drive.

Bob Tyson exits his front door and sees Lucia lying on her side with her head facing the back of the garage.

4:32 p.m.

Coward returns home and receives a call from a neighbor about the shooting.

4:40 p.m.

Coward sends Lucia a text message at 4:40 p.m., asking her if she had gotten home ok.

4:30-4:56 p.m.

Henrico Emergency Communications receives multiple calls for a shooting at the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrive at the scene and find Lucia Bremer in the garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body — neighbors are performing lifesaving measures.

Lucia is transported to Henrico Doctors Hospital-Forest by Tuckahoe Rescue and is pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:56 p.m.