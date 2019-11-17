Family pleads for missing 37-year old Henrico woman to come home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a missing Henrico woman is searching for clues on her whereabouts since she went missing this past Wednesday.

“It’s heartbreaking to not know that she is safe,” Mary Dillon’s mother said. “The thing that hurts the most is, I know she’s missing and I know she’s in harm’s way.”

Mary Dillon’s family told 8News they last saw her on Nov. 8th at a hotel on Brook Road and East Parham Road.

Henrico County authorities said they have been searching for the 37-year old since Nov. 11. She was last seen getting into a black car wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Her family believes that she may have left town with her estranged husband and are under the belief they may be on the way to Mexico.

“Everything in our reality day to day, everything has just stopped,” Dillon’s Aunt Karen Mills said.

Authorities said Dillon suffers from an illness and needs her medication.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Mrs. Dillon, please contact Detective Fitzer or Detective Grant with Henrico County Police, Special Victims Unit at 501-5000. Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.