Family safe after house, gas meter catch fire in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Fire Department is encouraging residents to make sure their smoke alarms are working and properly dispose of fireplace ashes after a family’s home was damaged in a fire on Monday.

The house on Grumman Drive caught fire at around 4:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that the gas meter was also on fire.

When firefighters got to the scene they saw fire spread up the outer wall and spread into the walls of the house. All of the occupants were already outside before first responders arrived. No one was hurt during the fire.

According to Henrico Fire, they made sure the fire did not spread to the gas lines and made sure the lines were completely shut off.

Firefighters extinguished the fire but the family has been displaced. They have arranged to live somewhere else.

The fire department says they haven’t determined what caused the fire yet. However, in order to prevent other fires they suggest properly disposing of ashes in a metal container with lid and not bringing hot ashes inside. They also say everyone should have working smoke alarms.

Henrico Fire said, “Lives are saved every day because of a smoke alarm.”