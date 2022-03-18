HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police say residents of the area around the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent should continue to evacuate as they resume their investigation of a house containing potentially explosive materials.

According to police, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Henrico Fire and Virginia State Police are all on scene investigating the situation and making several potentially hazardous materials safe. Their operation is expected to take until at least Friday at rush hour, during which surrounding roads will remain closed.

As the investigation reaches the 24-hour mark, officials want the community to know they are handling the situation with the utmost caution and thank displaced residents for their patience and understanding as the investigation continues.

Henrico Police arrested two people in a house on the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent yesterday while responding to a domestic disturbance call. While carrying out a search warrant of the house, officers found “something odd” which later was revealed to be “items consistent with explosive material.”

Residents of Western Henrico County, particularly in the Tuckahoe area, may have heard a loud sound in the area late last night. This was not an explosion but was triggered by Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians in order to nullify potentially dangerous materials.

