HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Highway Administration has approved to make changes to, and add, a new I-64 interchange to an area that is known for being unsafe for drivers. It is not uncommon to experience those traffic headaches in the Short Pump area.

Changes like a new I-64 interchange at North Gayton Road and modifications to the current I-64 interchange at West Broad Street have been in the works for eight years.

Law enforcement said the goal of the project is to reduce traffic by improving congestion starters and make the crash-hotspot roads safer.

I-64 North Gayton Road improvement plan

I-64 West Broad Street improvement plan

The $250 million project has been approved on the local, state and federal levels, with the Department of Transportation and the FHA both giving the green light.

Henrico Public Works Director Terrell Hughes said, while these changes will improve roads, they will not be implemented for a while.

“It’s a lot quicker to construct something if you’re not trying to maintain traffic, but because we’re trying to build it with active traffic and maintaining existing traffic, there’s, you know, it takes a little bit longer to construct,” Hughes said. “So, you’re probably looking at a 2-to-3-year time frame for that just to do the north gate improvements.”

I-64 Interchange located on North Gayton Road

I-64 Interchange located on West Broad Street

After construction on the project starts, the changes to the interchange will be carried out in phases. Officials say it could be around 2030 when we begin to feel the actual benefits of the work. They said they believe it will be worth the wait.