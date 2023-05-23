RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Prosecutors are seeking an unusually harsh sentence for a Henrico man who pleaded guilty to stealing $1.1 million in COVID relief funds, fled to Alabama and was accused of an unrelated check fraud.

The Crime

Kortney Kelley, 45, pleaded guilty to three charges of wire fraud in April 2022, admitting that he had used two of his defunct companies to claim that he employed dozens of people, paying each of them an average of over $100,000.

Kelley ultimately received over $1 million in COVID relief funds under the Paycheck Protection Program. Then, according to prosecutors, he deposited that cash directly into his own checking account — and invested it heavily in stocks.

According to prosecutors, Kelley also went on a cross-country gambling spree, “squandering his ill-gotten gains at casinos around the country.”

Once indicted, Kelley was released on bond — and promptly fled to Alabama. He was only found and returned to face the charges in Virginia, according to prosecutors, after he was arrested for an unrelated check fraud scheme there.

The Need to Deter

Kelley’s guilty plea dispensed with the need for a trial, and he now awaits his sentencing in Richmond’s federal courthouse. He’s set to be sentenced on May 31, but he and the prosecution have already filed their briefs laying out their arguments for how harsh his prison term should be.

In a sentencing letter, Kelley wrote that he should be given between 4.25 and 5.25 years in prison, matching up with the guideline range calculated by the courts for his crime.

Kelley argued that he, like many other Americans, had his income “adversely affected by quarantine closures” and that he “acted from a place of greed and capitalized on that motivation.”

He also argued against a harsher punishment in light of his flight from Virginia, writing that he “continued to respond to phone calls and messages” and “never intended to avoid responsibility.”

But prosecutors called for a harsher sentence of 6.5 years in prison, citing three main factors.

First, they wrote that his failure to appear and face the charges in Richmond was based on repeated lies Kelley told the court, including a “far-fetched” explanation about his identity being stolen and thieves taking over his iPhone.

Second, they argued that Kelley’s theft of the funds denied those same relief funds to other businesses that actually needed them to keep employees on the payroll.

“Every dollar that Kelley stole was a dollar taken out of the hands of a truly needy American small business,” they wrote.

Finally, they wrote that the “repetitive, continuous nature of the fraud” — which included at least four separate loan applications using two different companies — spoke to a “willful, deliberate” choice on his part.

The decision on Kelley’s sentence will ultimately be made by a federal judge on May 31.