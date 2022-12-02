The sale will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Henrico Surplus Property Warehouse, located at 4323 Carolina Avenue, Building D. (Photo: Henrico County)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re in the market to purchase office furniture, computer equipment or other fun finds, head on over to the Henrico County Surplus Sale.

The sale will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Henrico Surplus Property Warehouse, located at 4323 Carolina Avenue, Building D.

The sale will be open to county taxpayers and residents from 8 a.m. to noon and will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Early morning local shoppers will be required to provide identification verifying they are Henrico residents or taxpayers.

More information on the surplus sale can be found online here.