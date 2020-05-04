Fire crews battle flames at 2-story Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire.

Firefighters responded to a single-family residential fire on the 3700 block of Pinoak Road around 12:30 a.m. The resident heard popping and and saw the fire, Henrico officials said.

Fire units said they found heavy fire in the rear of the two-story house.

“An exterior fire attacked was initially used to control the bulk of the fire,” Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum said. “Firefighters then transitioned to an interior fire attack.”

Henrico Fire Marshal’s personnel will determine the origin and cause of the fire.

