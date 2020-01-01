Fire damages 4 different Henrico County apartments

A fire in Henrico County will displace an unspecified amount of residents Tuesday after it damaged four different apartments. (photos courtesy of Henrico fire)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire in Henrico County will displace an unspecified amount of residents Tuesday after it damaged four different apartments.

A spokesperson for the Henrico County Fire Department said firefighters responded to the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane for reports of a fire in the area a little before 6 p.m. Crews saw fire shooting from an apartment, which was “quickly spreading into other units and the attic.”

No injuries were reported as the fire was quickly contained. Henrico fire said four apartments were damaged and it’s unclear how many residents will be displaced.

An investigation from the Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is underway.

