1  of  2
Breaking News
Fire in Henrico church under investigation VSP: Person killed trying to cross I-95 in Richmond

Fire in Henrico church under investigation

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of a Henrico church had to be evacuated after a small fire broke out before Sunday service.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at Hunton Baptist Church located on the 11100 block of Greenwood Road at 7:32 a.m. A church member called 911 after smelling smoke.

Henrico Fire said they found a light haze in the church.

“A small fire was in the attic above the educational rooms,” Henrico Fire said in a release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The 11 a.m. service will go on as scheduled. However, childcare, Sunday school and evening activities are canceled.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events