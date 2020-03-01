Fire in Henrico church under investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of a Henrico church had to be evacuated after a small fire broke out before Sunday service.
Emergency crews responded to the fire at Hunton Baptist Church located on the 11100 block of Greenwood Road at 7:32 a.m. A church member called 911 after smelling smoke.
Henrico Fire said they found a light haze in the church.
“A small fire was in the attic above the educational rooms,” Henrico Fire said in a release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The 11 a.m. service will go on as scheduled. However, childcare, Sunday school and evening activities are canceled.
