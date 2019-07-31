Fire starts during construction at Henrico Panera Bread location

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico fire crews put out a fire that started during some construction work at a Panera Bread restaurant.

The fire started just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night at the Panera at Staples Mill Road and Parham Road.

Crews were removing an oven and hood to replace them when a piece of the duct caught fire. The workers couldn’t put the fire out with an extinguisher and called 911.

There was minimal damage to the roof of the restaurant. No one was hurt.

The restaurant will stay closed until Panera can make sure it’s safe for customers.