HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is currently an ongoing police negotiation on the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico after a firearm violation on Sunday, July 31.

Henrico police responded to the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue at 10:34 a.m. on Sunday to investigate reports of a firearm violation. According to police, a man was outside firing a gun during this time.

At 1:16 p.m., police reported that one adult male was in custody.

There are currently no reported injuries.

Police are negotiating with the man, who has retreated into a nearby apartment. Henrico Police is urging residents to avoid the 600 block of Kenway Avenue as well as N. Laburnum Avenue until police deem the area clear.

