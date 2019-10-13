Firefighters battle blaze at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters extinguished an early morning fire at a Henrico home Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the 5800 block of Westbourne Drive at 5:13 a.m. When they arrived they quickly started to attack the fire. They did not find anyone inside the home.

The fire was extinguished quickly, authorities said. The resident was found in the home next door.

Authorities said the resident tried to put out the fire with sink water but the spreading fire forced them to exit the home.

“A kind neighbor made the 911 call and allowed the resident to stay with them during the fire,” Captain Rob Rowley said.

The resident was evaluated and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They are also being assisted by the Red Cross.