Firefighters battle flames in Henrico Thursday morning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico firefighters responded to a multi-family residential fire Thursday morning in the Stony Run community in Henrico’s west end.

According to Henrico fire, crews responded to the 2200 block of Rockwater Terrace at 9 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from one residential unit.

Firefighters rescued one person from the unit, and the victim was transported to VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital.

The fire is under control and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Stay with 8News for updates