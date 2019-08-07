Firefighters battle Lakeside garage fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews quickly extinguished a garage fire in the Lakeside development of Henrico early Wednesday evening.

Rob Rowley, Henrico fire captain, said the blaze started in the 2200 block of Martin Street in the Lakeside community just before 5:45 p.m.

Arriving crews Arriving crews found smoke coming behind a house and firefighters found a heavy blaze coming from inside a detached one-car garage.

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to another structure.

No one was injured, according to fire officials. Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what sparked the blaze.