First rabies case confirmed in Henrico County this year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dog in Henrico County’s Three Chopt District is in quarantine after being exposed to rabies.

Henrico Police Animal Protection officers responded to the 3800 block of Reynard Court on Friday, June 11. It was reported that a dog caught a raccoon in the backyard.

The raccoon was submitted to the Virginia State Lab and officials said it tested positive for rabies. The dog is being quarantined and no other animals were exposed.

This is the first confirmed rabies case in the county this year.

Henrico Police is reminding people to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date. Residents should report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.