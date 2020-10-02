Five rabies case in Henrico County in 2020: resident escapes rapid racoon, vaccines available for local pets

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County resident was chased by a rabid racoon outside of their home on Thursday. According to the Henrico County Police Department, the resident was able to escape from the raccoon after it had grabbed them by the shoe.

The racoon attack took place in the 3000 block of Silverbrush Court in the Brookland District.

The aggressive racoon was submitted to the State Lab for testing and was found positive for rabies. This is the fifth rabies case confirmed in the county this year.

The resident attacked by the racoon was informed of the rabies case and is consulting with the Health Department. No other human or animal encounters have been confirmed.

Henrico Police Animal Protection asks that residents keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date. Abnormal or dangerous wildlife behavior can be reported to the Henrico Police NonEmergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

There will be a rabies vaccination event for cats and dogs on Saturday Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Henrico County Police Division Administration Building. According to a release from HPD, Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the parking deck.

The vaccinations are $10 and must be paid in cash. The event is open to residents from any locality.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

