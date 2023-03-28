HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a crash involving five vehicles.

According to police, officers were first called to the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane for a reported motor vehicle accident at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Police said that some people were injured in the crash but all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. One individual was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“This event has necessitated police close that intersection in both directions to safely investigate and mitigate the crash scene,” said Lt. Grady Orr with the police division. “Henrico Police ask that motorists try to avoid the area during this morning’s commute.”

