HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Motorists on I-64 eastbound can expect delays following a crash that resulted in a car flipping over at the bottom of a roadside ditch this afternoon.

The crash occurred near the exit to Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.

VDOT reported that, as of 3:18 p.m., the east left shoulder, left lane and center lane have all been closed as a result.

The vehicle was towed out of the roadside ditch at around 4:10 p.m. delays are expected to continue as the backup is reduced.

All lanes were reopened around 4:20 p.m. and traffic had returned to normal by 4:30 p.m.

