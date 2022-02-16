Following new law, Henrico Schools announce changes to mask policy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools students and their families will now have the option to not wear a mask to school.

The school district sent a message to parents on Wednesday afternoon that students are recommended to continue with universal mask wearing at school but are no longer required to. However, the federal mask mandate for school buses will still be enforced.

This announcement closely follows Gov. Glenn Youngkin signing a new bill into law that gives parents the ability to opt their child out of wearing a mask to school.

Youngkin initially made an executive order ending mask mandates in Virginia schools but this brought legal challenges and resistance from multiple school districts.

