HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Delegate James “Jimmie” Massie, who served Henrico County for a decade, has died. He was 64.

Massie’s death was confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 26, in a statement from Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert.

“I am shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden death yesterday of our colleague, former Del. Jimmie Massie of Henrico,” Gilbert said. “I ask that every Virginian join me in lifting up his wife Elizabeth and their children Jimmie, William, Becky, and John in prayer as they mourn the loss of a loving husband, a devoted father and a fine public servant.”

Massie was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2008. He served as a Republican member for the 72 District in Henrico County until he announced in 2017 that he would not seek re-election. He officially left office in January 2018.

During his time in the House, he served on the Education, Appropriations, Rules Committees. He was also the chair of the Appropriates for Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee, the Higher Education Subcommittee and the Appropriations Compensation and Retirement Subcommittee.

“No one who served alongside him during his 10 years here in the House will ever forget him,” Gilbert continued in his statement. “While he was known outside the Capitol for his business success and deep involvement in his community, in the House he was known for his commitment to formulating good public policy. His love of detail was matched only by his outgoing, gregarious personality that made him a joy to serve with. To say that he will be missed among his former colleagues is a woeful understatement.”