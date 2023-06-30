HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County woman who used to teach at a middle school in Henrico County has been accused of sex crimes involving a student.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, 25-year-old Megan Pauling Jordan, of Chesterfield County — a former teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School in western Henrico — was charged with eight counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Officers were made aware of a potentially inappropriate relationship involving Jordan and a Henrico County student, whom she was acting in a custodial manner with, in early June 2023. Over the course of a thorough investigation, which is still active, it was determined that the incidents the charges stem from took place during the 2022-2023 school year.

Jordan is being held without bond. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Jordan is asked to call Det. Grant of Henrico Police at 804-501-7700.