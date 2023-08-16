BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WRIC) — The former director of Parks & Recreation for Henrico County was arrested in Georgia after he allegedly arranged to meet an underage girl as part of a solicitation sting.

According to a release from Brookhaven, Georgia, Patrick Nalley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 15, after he made contact with an undercover police officer, believing he had arranged to meet a 14-year-old girl. He was driving a city-owned vehicle during the meeting with undercover police, which allegedly took place during business hours.

Nalley was Brookhaven’s Director of Parks & Recreation for around three months but has since been terminated from the position, according to the release. He had previously worked as Henrico County’s Director of Recreation & Parks and Amherst County’s Director of Recreation, Tourism & Cultural Development.

The release noted that Nalley cleared several background checks and had no previous criminal record when he was hired by the City of Brookhaven.

“Mr. Nalley is terminated immediately. Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day. The safety and comfort of our residents and guests and their families are always our top priority in Brookhaven,” said Christian Sigman, Brookhaven’s City Manager.

