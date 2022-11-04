HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Henrico Police employee who was arrested after a shooting and barricade incident in July appeared in court on Friday, Nov. 4.

Richard Colon Crowder, 60, is facing charges for the double murder of his wife, 53-year-old Diane Crowder, of Henrico, and stepdaughter, 35-year-old Carrie Szaksz, of Mechanicsville.

On the morning of Saturday, July 2, officers were called to a residence in the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive for a reported shooting.

Photo: Howard Williams / 8News

Richard Crowder was charged with a double homicide after a shooting on July 2. He was a former member of the Henrico police and retired in 2014. (Courtesy of Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)



According to Henrico Police, shots were fired both inside and from the home. As the shots rang out, two men reportedly ran from the house and were unharmed. Police said Crowder then barricaded himself inside the house for approximately nine hours before coming out and surrendering to law enforcement outside.

Officers found two women dead when they went inside the home. They were identified as Crowder’s wife and stepdaughter.

It was later confirmed that Crowder worked as a police officer with the K-9 unit at the Henrico Police Division from October 1986 to November 2014.

Crowder was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of malicious shooting.