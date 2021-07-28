Former Henrico student’s family settles in court over racist Snapchat video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a former Short Pump Middle School football player has settled a lawsuit against the school system over a racist Snapchat video.

The video was taken on Oct. 13, 2017 and showed white members of the football team simulating sex acts on a Black teammate while using racist slurs.

The seventh grader featured in the video, identified as “DJ” in court documents, had to leave school after the video went public and his “environment became so hostile and uncomfortable” due to daily harassment, the complaint stated.

The lawsuit claimed the school’s principal, football coach, and its athletic director failed to properly supervise the players in the locker room, which “created an environment where Plaintiff DJ was left vulnerable to bullying and harassment, and created an opportunity for Plaintiff DJ to suffer a sexual battery and assault where an opportunity would not otherwise have existed with proper supervision.”

The team forfeited the rest of the season over the incident, but team members were allowed to practice.

While the lawsuit originally sought $350,000, the settlement did not disclose how much money the family settled for.

You can read the full settlement here: