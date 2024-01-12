HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The former president of Lakeside Youth Baseball League, Christopher McCook, is currently in jail pending his sentencing.

According to Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, McCook’s bond was revoked at his court hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 9, which is the reason why he is in jail awaiting sentencing.

McCook had previously pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the Lakeside Youth Baseball League’s bank account. However, last week, McCook filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of embezzlement.

The court ultimately denied McCook’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

According to evidence from the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s investigation, McCook used the baseball team’s debit card over 70 times between 2020 and 2021. He also made large withdraws from the team’s account, taking more than $26,000.

McCook’s sentencing was originally set for today. That court appearance has been postponed until Jan. 24. According to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, McCook is now asking for a new attorney.

