HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico first responders are investigating a car crash that sent four people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

According to police, one of the cars involved in the crash was a Henrico Police vehicle. Two of the people sent to the hospital were Henrico Police Officers.

Henrico Police tweeted and said that Route 301 at Wilkinson Road is closed due to a 3-vehicle crash. The crash occurred at 8:30 p.m.

Northbound 301 was reduced to one lane due to the crash.

