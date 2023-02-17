HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Division of Fire managed to put out a house fire that left four people without a home Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Springcrest Lane for a reported structure fire.

Crews arrived at the scene four minutes later and determined that the fire was located in the kitchen. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control shortly after.

All of the building’s occupants managed to escape safely and no one was injured as a result of the incident. However, four people were forced from the home and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.