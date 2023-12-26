HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were sent to the hospital as a result of a three-car crash in Henrico County.

Police said the multi-vehicle crash occurred after Henrico Police attempted to pull over a car at the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Interstate 64 just after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Officials say the driver of the car continued north on South Laburnum and caused a three-car crash at the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Nine Mile Road.

Henrico Police said four people were taken to the hospital due to the crash. All are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said a subject is in custody, and the Henrico Police crash team is investigating the incident.

There are no threats to the community related to this event. Anyone with information regarding this incident is told to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.